Echegini Misses Benin Tie Due To Injury

Head Coach, Justine Madugu, remains upbeat about the Super Falcons’ chances against the Bénin Republic in their 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, despite midfielder Jennifer Echegini being knocked out of the two games after suffering a hamstring injury in her club, Paris Saint-Germain of France’s game on Monday night.

Echegini, who scored Nigeria’s winning goal in this year’s Women AFCON Final match against hosts Morocco in Rabat, will now miss Friday’s first leg of the final qualifying fixture at the Stade de Kégué in the Togolese capital, as well as the return at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex next Tuesday.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who also plays for PSG in France, arrived in Lomé last night, alongside the Mexico-based duo of defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Chinwendu Ihezuo.