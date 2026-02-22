Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has praised Briech UAS and its parent company, EIB Group, for advancing indigenous defence manufacturing, pledging sustained federal support for locally developed security systems.

Speaking during an official visit to the company’s facilities in Kuje, Abuja, Matawalle toured production lines, research units and testing centres, where he inspected Nigerian-made drones and surveillance platforms engineered by Briech UAS.

Describing the facilities as “Highly impressive,” the Minister said the company represents the future of Nigeria’s defence industrial base.

“What I have seen here is very impressive. This is how Nigerians should be productive and add value to the nation,” Matawalle said.

Briech UAS, chaired by Dr. Bright Echefu, specialises in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) drones and combat unmanned systems deployed in challenging operational environments.

“Platforms displayed included the Damisa Combat and Attack Drones, Arsenio, BFLY, Xander Reconnaissance and Arginin Surveillance systems.

Bright Echefu said all Briech UAS products are designed and manufactured in Nigeria by Nigerian professionals.

“Our growth is driven by strong confidence from the Nigerian military and security agencies in our indigenous capacity,” he said.

Matawalle reaffirmed the Federal Government’s “Nigeria-first” procurement policy, which prioritises domestic manufacturers before foreign suppliers.

He added that Briech UAS would remain a strategic partner in expanding local production of drones, arms and ammunition.

The visit reflects Nigeria’s broader efforts to strengthen internal security, reduce foreign dependence and build a globally competitive defence industry.