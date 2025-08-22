New Telegraph

August 22, 2025
Echefu Takes IGP On Tour Of EIB STRATOC Special Activity Centre

IGP Deploys Officers To Rescue Kidnapped Afenifere Youth Leader

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday, reaffirmed that intelligence gathering remains the bedrock of effective policing in the 21st century.

He emphasised that under his leadership, the Force is committed to harnessing technology, innovation, and expertise, both indigenous and foreign, to stay ahead of emerging security threats.

The IGP stated this during an inspection of state-of-the-art intelligence installations at Idu Community in Abuja, as part of ongoing efforts to bolster intelligence-led policing as a vital component of internal security management.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “the visit formed part of the strategic engagements of the Nigeria Police Force with indigenous security experts, particularly EIB STRATOC, a homegrown security solutions provider, in pursuit of stronger collaboration towards enhancing the national security architecture.”

The statement added that the partnership would not only strengthen the Force’s operational capabilities but also deepen community trust and synergy with critical stakeholders in the security sector.

IGP Egbetokun reiterated his commitment to deploying cutting-edge technology in policing Nigeria and commended the expertise of EIB STRATOC.

He further called on other security experts and Nigerians at large to collaborate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in advancing technology-driven intelligence gathering for a more effective internal and national security framework.

The Police boss was accompanied during the inspection by top police officers, including DIG Ben Nebeolisa Okolo (Force Intelligence Department), DIG Adebowale Williams (ICT), AIG Adeleke Taiwo (Department of Operations), CP Felix Obe (Federal Operations), among others.

