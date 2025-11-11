ECCIMA Backs 15% Fuel Import Tariff

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) yesterday expressed its support for the Federal Government’s decision to impose a 15 per cent tax on imported fuel and diesel from next year.

According to the body, the policy will not only help grow the economy but also encourage local production and create employment opportunities. In a statement, President Odeiga Jideonwo said the naira cannot appreciate if more than 80 per cent of the country’s needs remain importdependent.

The group said: “The excessive importation of finished goods continues to weaken the value of the naira, particularly when such goods can be produced locally.

“We believe that imposing higher tariffs on imported products that can be manufactured within Nigeria will help protect and revitalize local industries.”

According to ECCIMA, the importation of refined petroleum products dates back to the 1990s, marking the beginning of a gradual economic decline. It said: “Since then, the naira has continued to depreciate.

The inability of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to revive the three refineries owned by the Federal Government, coupled with the indiscriminate issuance of fuel importation licenses, has significantly worsened our economic challenges—challenges that have proven difficult to overcome.”

The Chamber said countries such as the United States and China have maintained strict policies discouraging the importation of goods that can be produced locally.