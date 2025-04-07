ECA: Subjective Credit Ratings Worsen African Countries’ Costs Of Borrowing

Share

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has blamed the expensive borrowing costs that African countries are grappling with on what it said is the subjective borrowing costs assigned to them by foreign credit rating agencies.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of the ECA, Claver Gatete, highlighted the huge disparity in borrowing costs between African nations and developed economies.

Gatete pointed out that while a country like Germany could borrow $1 billion at just 2.29 per cent, paying about $229 million in interest over 10 years, a country like Zambia, under current conditions, will pay up to $2.25 billion for the same amount, almost ten times more.

“This is not just about fiscal policy or repayment history; it is about perception. African countries do not control the rating agencies, and that has billion-dollar consequences,” Gatete said.

He noted that most major credit rating agencies—including Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch—are headquartered outside Africa and often assess the continent’s economies through an external lens.

Critics argue that these evaluations frequently overlook local political, social, and economic dynamics, leading to overly pessimistic ratings.

“Africa’s external debt currently stands at approximately $1.1 trillion, with around $163 billion spent annually on servicing these obligations.

“Yet, many countries on the continent remain rated as “sub-investment grade” or ‘junk,” resulting in significantly higher interest rates,” he said. Corroborating Gatete, Chief of Innovative Finance and Capital Markets at ECA, Ms. Sonia Essombadje, emphasised that credit ratings are opinions, not absolute truths.

“They combine quantitative models with qualitative interviews. It’s not just numbers,” she stated. Ms. Essombadje explained that ratings are built on both data and interpretation, often shaped by meetings with officials and assessments of a country’s economic and political outlook.

That subjectivity, she said, leaves room for bias. “You’ll notice that every time there’s a crisis, our countries are downgraded.

The process doesn’t fully assess the dynamics of African economies,” she added She said that to address those shortcomings, an Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) has been established, though it has yet to be formally launched, adding that the goal is to produce more context-specific assessments of African economies, rooted in local political and financial realities.

“It’s about reducing the information gap between the borrower and the lender,” said McBride Nkhalamba, Acting Director of the Governance and Special Initiatives Division at the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

AfCRA is not intended to replace legacy agencies like Moody’s or S&P Global, but to complement them. “We’re not trying to change the narrative if the facts don’t support it,” said Ms Essombadje. “But we want to bring in the African perspective.” Meanwhile, the statement reported Moody’s as saying that its methodology is fair and transparent.

