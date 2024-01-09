ECA: FG fails to boost savings as balance remains $473,754.57

Despite increases in the price of crude oil above budgeted benchmark in 2023 fiscal year, the Federal Government is still unable to remit savings into the Excess Crude Accounts (ECA). This has left the balance in the account stagnant at $473,754.57 for the entire duration of 2023 due to fuel subsidy funding commitment, New Telegraph findings showed. Checks on ECA updates showed the balances remained unchanged at $473,754.57 in 2023, even when crude oil sold above budgeted benchmarks.

Following the passage of 2023 budget of N21.8 trillion by the National Assembly, the country increased its crude oil benchmark to $75 per barrel from the previous $70 per barrel while crude oil production was pegged at 1.69 million barrels per day. Crude oil sold interchangeably between $81.570, $80.640, $ 78.590 and $ 78.800 per barrel at different times in 2023. These prices were above 2023 budgeted oil benchmarks. The extra mark up in prices were supposed to be remitted into ECA as savings. This never happened as the Federal Government grappled with fuel subsidy funding in 2003 till May 29 2023 when the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu halted it, only to resume on partial funding by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). NNPCL is currently the sole importer of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The product sells between N617/litre to N660/litre, depending on the location of purchase in Nigeria. Independent oil marketers are selling at a price higher than that of NNPCL retail stations. Efforts by New Telegraph to speak with officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance on the development was abortive. Director of Press at the Ministry, Mr. Stephen Kilebi, did not respond to several calls put across to his known number. He also didn’t respond to an sms sent to him seeking government’s position. The Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, had during a live television programme on ChannelsTV on Sunday, explained that fuel subsidy was not removed but reduced, as, according to him, the Federal Government still bore a portion of subsidy.

ECA is Federal Government’s fiscal account created to save oil revenues—in excess of the budgetary benchmark price generated from oil sales. It was created in 2004 by the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to serve as an account into which the excess amount of the budgetary benchmark from the sale of crude oil is to be paid into. The essence of the account is to protect planned budgets against shortfalls due to fluctuations in crude oil prices. The account was created to be jointly operated by the federal, state and local government while withdrawals could only be made with the approval of all three tiers of government. In July 2022, balance in ECA stood at $376,655.09 from the previous position of $35.7 million. Over time, the account had been depleted with government falling back to it to make withdrawals whenever urgent expenditures are needed to be made. At that time, former President Olusegun Obasanjo had claimed that his administration left $25 billion in the account.

According to him, “when I was leaving office, I left a very huge reserve after we had paid all our debts. About $25 billion was kept in what they called excess crude account and we were saving the excess from the budget for the rainy days. It was raised to $35 billion when we left office in May,” he said at that time. Also, while speaking at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in 2016, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, two-time finance minister, credited with setting up ECA in 2004, had said there was no political will to save excess crude revenue under former President Goodluck Jonathan, blaming governors in particular. “We tried it in Nigeria, we put in an oil price based fiscal rule in 2004 and it worked very well,” she said. “We saved $22 billion because the political will to do it was there. And when the 2008/2009 crisis came, we were able to draw on those savings precisely to issue about a five per cent of GDP fiscal stimulus to the economy and we never had to come to the bank or the fund.”