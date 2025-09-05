ECA Balance Rises 13.10% On Back Of Subsidy Removal

Federal Government’s reform in the oil sector, with halting of fuel subsidy has impacted positively on the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) with a rise by 13. 10 per cent in August 2025. From a net balance position of $473,754.57 in January 2024, funds in ECA increased to $535, 823.39 in August 2025 indicating $62,068.82 difference.

For long, between 2023 and early 2024, ECA balance stagnated at $473,754.57 with no fresh acreage into the account. The Excess Crude Account (ECA) is a fund for saving excess oil revenue above the benchmark price in the budget. It was established in 2004 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration to stabilize the budget and cushion against price fluctuations.

The balance had fluctuated significantly, dropping from over $20 billion in 2009 to less than $400,000 in mid-2022 and standing at approximately $535,823.39 as of August 2025, according to the AccountantGeneral of the Federation.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsedeen Ogunjimi, who also confirmed the ECA position recently at the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, also put balances in other accounts such as the Stabilisation Account at N78,453,757,583.19 and the Natural Resources Account at N106,727,969,527.59 respectively.

In 2007, the account held about $9.43 billion, it rose to $20 billion in 2009, peaked at approximately $2.1 billion in 2015, dropped to $631 million in 2018 and $324 million October 2019. In July 2022, ECA balance plummeted to $376,655. The reduction was attributed to the purchase of Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Nigerian Navy.

It was created essentially to protect planned budgets from shortfalls caused by volatile crude oil prices and in addition, serves as an economic buffer to serve as a financial buffer, saving excess revenues from oil sales. ECA was intended to be jointly operated by the Federal, State, and Local governments, requiring the approval of all three tiers for withdrawals.

However, significant withdrawals have occurred, sometimes sparking controversy and questions about accountability. In 2012, the federal, states and local governments shared 1 billion dollars from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) “to execute some ongoing projects.

Similarly in 2013, the federal government shared $2 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) between it, states and local governments to enable the three tiers of government execute projects. Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan had narrated at an interview with Bloomberg in 2016 how governors pressurized his government into sharing balances in ECA.

He noted that ECA, which stood at over $20 billion at the inception of his administration, was depleted to about $2 billion when he left office on May 29, 2015. He said: “At any time the earnings (from oil) drop, the governors would insist that there is no place in our laws that actually say that the federal government should keep the reserve. “They always insisted that a part of it (excess crude revenue account) should be brought.”

He said there had always been misconception about the excess crude account, pointing out that while a number of people felt it was a reserve fund for the rainy day, others said it was a fund that could be drawn from in times of economic difficulty.