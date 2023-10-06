ECA: Account Depletes to $473.7M Over Poor Savings

Despite increases in the price of crude oil at the international market, rising above the 2023 budget’ oil benchmark, Nigeria government is unable to make savings into Excess Crude Account (ECA) in the last one year, New Telegraph findings show. Federal Government’s inability to save amid consistent rising crude oil price at the international oil market leaves balance in ECA stagnant at $473.754 million for one year.

The September 29, 2023 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) fact sheet put balance in ECA at $473,754.57 million. The figure is consistent with same old balance as of 31st December 31, 2022. Excess Crude Account is government’s fiscal revenue account created to save revenues in excess of the budgetary oil benchmark price generated from the sale of oil.

ECA is to operated jointly by the federal, state and local government while withdrawals could only be made with the approval of all three tiers of government. Overtime, it serves as bail out to government in time of financial crisis. Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on December 2022, passed N21.8 trillion 2023 budget on crude oil benchmark of $75 per barrel.

Crude oil price has surged to $96 per barrel in the past few days, leaving Nigeria with a differential of $21 per barrel gain. The excess revenue above budget benchmark is expected to be saved in ECA. However, low crude oil production and fuel subsidy payments deny Nigeria gov- ernment opportunity to remit excess oil sales above budget benchmark in ECA.

Nigeria is battling oil production cut and unable to meet up with oil production target set for it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the first eight months of 2023. Data from Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) showed that Nigeria’s production increased marginally from 1.08 million bpd in July to 1.18 million bpd in August.

The figure, is still a far cry from the 1.742 million bpd allocated to the country by OPEC. Crude oil theft and fuel subsidy regime account for gov- ernment inability to increase amount of savings in Excess Crude Revenue Account. Fuel subsidy payments said to cost federal government about N11. 4 trillion in the eight years of the Buhari administration (2015 -2023). The current administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu halted it in May.

It was reintroduced last month following sevear economic hardship its removal visited on Nigerians. Experts’ projections estimated that government could spend about N1.68 trillion as subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known otherwise as petrol between September to December this year to augment the price of fuel, which is surging higher at the international market.

Petroleum market dealers are of opinion that , the pump price of petrol should be between N890 to N900/litre based on the fall of the naira against the United States dollar and the surge in the price of crude in the international market. Nigeria does not have a functional refinery to refine her crude oil. It depends on importation of refined products.

ECA is one of the several sources of reserved account federal government falls back whenever it runs into financial challenges. For instance , the sum of $496.37 million was approved to be withdrawn from ECA by former President Muhammadu Buhari for the purchase of Super Tucano aircraft in 2018. On July 2022, balance in ECA stood at $376,655.09 from previous balance position of $35.7 million as a result of withdraw.

Consistent withdrawals over- time with no savings added to it has left it in depleted position. FAAC meeting which held on September 29, 2023 put the balance in ECA at $473.754 million.