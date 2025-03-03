Ebun Oyagbola Was Trailblazer, Beacon Of Inspiration For Women –Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday commiserated with the family of Mrs Ebunoluwa Oyagbola, the educationist, diplomat, and a former Minister of National Planning, who passed away at 94.

The President also condoled with the government and people of Ogun State on the loss of their illustrious daughter, an eminent citizen of Nigeria, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a state ment yesterday.

Tinubu described her as a trailblazer and a beacon of inspiration for women in Nigeria.

“As the nation’s first female minister of cabinet rank, she broke barriers and paved the way for countless women to aspire to and achieve leadership roles in the country,” the President said.

He highlighted Oyagbola’s contributions to national development during her tenure as Minister of National Planning from 1979 to 1983.

“She was pivotal in successfully implementing Nigeria’s Fourth Development Plan, laying a foundation for sustainable growth and progress.

“Mrs Oyagbola’s unwavering commitment to youth development, empowerment, and the promotion of arts and culture has left an indelible mark on our nation.

“Her legacy will continue to inspire generations, particularly in the creative industry, where her impact remains deeply felt,” said the President.”

