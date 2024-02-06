Ebuka, Wife Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

The host of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia on Tuesday celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary with throwback photos from their wedding ceremony accompanied with lovely messages.

It would be recalled that the couple got married on the 6th of February 2016 and the union is so far blessed with two lovely daughters.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ebuka shared adorable photos from their wedding day which showed them at the altar, and another of them driving into sunset in their car as husband and wife.

Sharing the photos, he captioned it, he noted that it has been 8 years of hanging with his best friends and he is forever in love and grateful.

He said, “8 years of hanging with my best friend. Forever grateful and in love,”

Netizens have taken to the comment section to congratulate them on their many years of togetherness.