Ebuka To Netflix Light! Camera, Naija Event

Netflix has announced Nigerian celebrity and television sensation Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host of the highly anticipated second edition of Lights, Camera… Naija!

The award-winning host will compère the event that spotlights and celebrates Nollywood stars, veterans and stakeholders’ achievement in the industry.

A seasoned media personality, Ebuka consistently ranks top amongst the most influential personalities in Nigeria and has at several occasions broken the internet with his fashion style and exceptional outfits.

The second edition of Lights, Camera.. Naija! is billed for masterminder Saturday November 2, 2024.

This year’s theme- Pioneers, Pillars, and Players – pays tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen – directors, producers, and crew members – who keep the industry running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.

