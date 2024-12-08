New Telegraph

  3. Ebuka Songs Left…

Ebuka Songs Left Before Contract Ended – Moses Bliss

Gospel Nigerian singer and founder of Spotlite Nation, Moses Bliss, has finally addressed the early exit of former signee, Ebuka Songs.

Speaking at a press conference at The Experience 2024 music concert, where he and Ebuka Songs performed independently, Moses Bliss claimed that Ebuka violated a two-year contract by leaving after just 11 months.

Moses Bliss said; “Me and Ebuka Songs? There are no issues between us. Of course, he was signed to Spotlite Nation. He just said he wants to do things on his own.

“Our contract didn’t end when it was supposed to end. It was a three-year contract. I think 11 months into it, he said he wants to do his music alone. I prayed about it and I said, ‘You can go’.

“We hold no grudge against him. The goal is for Jesus to be seen. Our goal is to give people the opportunity to minister the gospel.

“We are not fighting. I love him and I am happy to have been part of his journey and wish him the best,”

