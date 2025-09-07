Ebuka Obi-Uchendu: Regal in Northern Style

Famous Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made yet another fashion appearance on the streets of social media, looking all shades of Northern Royal.

Fans, who could not contain their excitement with how perfect he looked in Turban and Northern regalia , wondered if there is any style Obi-Uchendu would look dull or out of place in.

First, Ebuka stole the show at Banky W’s traditional wedding, when he showed up wearing Aso-Ebi agbada designed by Ugo Monye. Then, he turned the hosting of Big Brother Naija to a fashion runway, where only him is the model.

Now, he rocks the well respected Northern Sultan style as though he was part of the cultural custodians that created the Turban.

It is interesting to note that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recreated the style to honour HRH Muhammadu Maccido, who was elected Sultan in November 1988. His appointment was overturned by the military government three days later and he was sent on exile. He returned and was finally turbaned as the 19th Sultan of Sokoto in April 1996 but later died in a plane crash in April 2006.