Ebuka Obi, Peter Obi Storm Anambra As Zion Prayer Opens New Centre In Aguleri

The General Overseer of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Evangelist Ebuka Obi and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, on Friday officially opened a new completed humanitarian-oriented centre at Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

The new centre, known as the Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital and Old People’s Home, was built through the non-denominational Zion Prayer Movement Outreach as part of its humanitarian gesture to provide free healthcare and welfare services, especially for mentally challenged persons and the elderly.

The commissioning ceremony attracted a mammoth crowd of Zionites, top government functionaries, and other dignitaries. Obi lauded the aesthetics and the magnificence of the New Government House, describing it as comparable to international standards.

Shortly after, Evangelist Ebuka proceeded to the State Government House (Light House), Awka, where Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo warmly welcomed him.

Governor Soludo, thereafter, accompanied him to Aguleri for the commissioning of the new centre.

Speaking at the event, Evangelist Obi described the project as the fulfilment of his lifelong dream of providing free care for mentally challenged persons and the elderly in society.

He noted that while such facilities abound abroad, making it difficult to see mentally challenged persons loitering the streets and markets, the reverse is unfortunately the reality in Nigeria, where mentally ill persons are often left to roam the streets without care.

He expressed joy that the vision he had nurtured since his childhood had finally become a reality in Anambra.

According to him, the hospital would provide free accommodation, free medical treatment, and medication to mentally challenged persons until they fully recover and are reintegrated with their families.

He further announced that Zion Ministry would provide dedicated vehicles and hotlines for the public to call whenever mentally ill persons are spotted on the streets, assuring that such individuals would be picked up and admitted into the centre and provided with every necessary care, all free of charge.

While recalling that similar facilities, the best orphanage home and the elderly people’s home, were also earlier opened in Imo State by the Zion Prayer Ministry sometime last month, the Evangelist also reaffirmed his commitment to continue using his Ministry to improve the lives of people and make the society a better place.

Speaking at the event, Governor Soludo lauded the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Outreach, Evangelist Ebuka Obi for having the presence of mind to construct such facility, stating that it fully aligns with him as a person and what his government is doing.”Thank you because what you have done is to live out the true essence of Christianity”, the Governor noted.

While emphasising that Evangelist Obi is changing the narrative, the Governor lamented that, sadly, some others in ministry have turned it into an opportunity to enrich themselves. “Evang. Obi is sending a message to all Christians and asking a question: who are you able to lift up? Now is the time to give.

The Governor assured his administration’s readiness to partner with the hospital and promised monthly support to encourage them to do more. “This is what government should be doing, but we cannot do it alone.

In response to your plea, we will provide you with a transformer for electrification, and we will also construct the access road into this facility.

Earlier, Evangelist Ebuka Obi said that the programme is not a political function, stating that he was received by the Governor at the Light House.

“I can’t come to Anambra without calling on the Governor. I went to the Light House, Awka. I have never seen a project like that- in fact, it is a mini-city. I’m impressed, may God bless you.

He revealed that the Psychiatric facility will become fully functional by next month, adding that building such a facility had been his childhood vision and hinted that similar projects will be built in other states of the federation.

The Governor further pledged to work out a monthly support package to help them meet the recurring costs of feeding, medication and care for the projected 300–400 inmates the centre is expected to host.

Given that the facility is going to be fully operational from next month, the Governor said the State Government would communicate the exact terms of its support before full operations commence at the centre.

Based on some needs earlier observed, Governor Soludo also directed his Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, who incidentally hails from the area, is to intervene on the electricity needs by providing a transformer to ensure constant electricity at the facility. He also promised rapid intervention on rehabilitation and tarring of the road leading to the centre, for better accessibility.

Shortly after the inauguration of the centre, Evangelist Obi, in his usual way, also had a moment of prayer and deliverance session with the mammoth crowd, during which he also gave out cash gifts to some sick and less privileged persons in attendance.