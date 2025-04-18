Ebuka, Moss Bliss, Veekee James To Lead Star-Studded Panel At With Chude Live

Share

Media personality, Chude Jideonwo, is set to host a special panel session at the WithChude Live event on April 27. In a recent post, Jideonwo announced that the event will be held at The Palms in Lekki, Lagos.

The media personality also unveiled a lineup of panelists that includes TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, gospel singer Moses Bliss, fashion designer Veekee James, and content creators Taaooma, Kie Kie, and Hauwa Lawal.

In addition to the panel discussion, Jideonwo will also conduct one-on-one interviews with Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International; filmmaker Funke Akindele; comedian Bovi Ugboma; rapper Falz; and award-winning author Chimamanda Adichie. Jideonwo said the conversations will explore how these influential figures maintain their mental, emotional, and spiritual health amid the pressure of public life.

“I will be hosting a high-powered panel with some of the most followed, most talked about and most influential creatives the country has today. The line up is fire,” he said.

“They will be talking to me about how they strengthen their mental, emotional and spiritual health in a time of relentless scrutiny, the fast pace of social media, and the great pressure that they face to succeed, to stay relevant and to keep growing. “It will be raw, it will be unfiltered, and it will be life changing.”

