Ebuka: I’m First To Blew Hosting Game Up, Paves Way For Bovi

Following the “New Cats” trend, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has also claimed he was among the first to become successful in the hosting game which later paved the way for the likes of Bovi.

Ebuka’s comment is coming barely 48 hours after Davido referred to Afrobeat music legend, Burna Boy, Rema and Fireboy amongst other notable singers as a new cat.

It would be recalled that Davido’s statement had led to an online argument as netizens took to their social media platform to react to the comment.

However, Ebuka who had decided to also join the online bants decided to brag about being the one to blow up the hosting game.

According to him, it is refreshing for him to see budding performers like Bovi, the new cat, who is doing wonderfully.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote, “Everybody knows. I was one of the first to blow the hosting game up. So it also feels good seeing the new cats coming up, like Bovi…”

In reaction, Bovi took to the comment section to react with cats noises to show concurrence:

“ meow meow,” he wrote.

See the posts below: