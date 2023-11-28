Ebuka Celebrates Wife’s Birthday In Style

His wife on the other hand was also wearing a bright red and black shirt with a caption that reads, “It’s my birthday” written in big, white letters.

Sharing their pictures in a post, Ebuka praised his wife’s nice disposition and lovely smile, calling her his “favourite human ever.”

He stated that “She may come out as tough on the outside, yet he describes her as tender within”.

He respects her for not being forceful, yet being unmistakably impactful.

He wrote, “My favourite human. The warmest smile in the room. The kindest person I know. Hard babe hard babe, but na she soft pass.

“Never one to force anything, yet you can’t ignore her. The one who has taught me more life lessons than I could ever imagine. My fiercest defender and attacker in equal measure. The actual ‘definition of loyalty.

“Happy birthday Onyeka’m. You deserve great things, and your new age will open more doors to that greatness.

“You are truly special and I love you plenty. Wishing you the best day and year ahead @justcynthia_o ❤️”.