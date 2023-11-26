Ebuka Adds Style To Catholic Men’ Regalia

When being stylish is in your DNA like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, then, every clothing must have a fashion vibe to it, even if it’s just a regular uniform for Catholic Men Organisation.

To celebrate the International Men’s Day on Sunday, the fashion savvy host of Big Brother Naija added his stylish midas touch to the Men’s association regular meeting attire. Not only did he wear a white cap to complement the look, he paired the free native attire with a hip hop blue and white sneakers.

This is definitely not the look common in the ever- conservative CMO association gathering. But hey! There many young and fashionable men like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu out there and they must sign up for the Men’s Association in church with all their God-given talent.

If looking fabulous is among what comes to the table, then let their looks inspire other men to change their style. How do you like the CMO attire style on Ebuka? Dashing right?