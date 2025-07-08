Ebubedike Named ‘Icon Of African Economic Advancement 2025’

In a landmark recognition of leadership and impact, ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, Dike Chuks Ebubedike, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree by Prowess University, Delaware, USA. The conferment took place during the 2025 Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In addition to the honorary degree, Ebubedike received the distinguished title of Icon of African Economic Advancement 2025, acknowledging his growing influence in leadership, economic development, and youth empowerment across the continent.

A native of Ichi, Ekwusigo Local Government Area in Anambra State, Nigeria, Ebubedike is the CEO of Heaven Clinic Therapy Home, where he provides therapeutic treatments for conditions such as spinal pain, nerve damage, arthritis, rheumatism, and stroke. He also works extensively with children living with cerebral palsy, developmental delays, and other birth disorders.

Beyond healthcare, he leads Lookgooddotcom Gym and Lookgooddotcom TV, promoting wellness, fitness, and lifestyle transformation through accessible education and advocacy.

One of his flagship outreach initiatives, “Dike Goes to School,” takes him to schools across Africa where he campaigns against cultism, exam malpractice, and apathy toward education. Through the programme, he has awarded scholarships, distributed learning materials, and constructed boreholes in underserved communities.

Reacting to the award, Ebubedike said: “I am deeply honoured by this recognition. It means the world to me—not just for what I’ve achieved, but for the values I stand for. This is only a stepping stone. Greater things are coming. We are born to serve humanity, and we will continue to do so until peace reigns again.”

He used the occasion to advocate for peace and unity across the continent, stressing that, “Without peace, we cannot grow or develop as individuals or as a nation. We must end conflicts and embrace unity—for ourselves and for future generations.”

The Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Awards and Summit is an annual gathering that celebrates Africa’s most dynamic young leaders, spotlighting innovation, impact, and visionary leadership.

Ebubedike’s recognition at this year’s summit marks a significant milestone in his mission to transform lives across Africa.

With this latest honour, Ebubedike further cements his status as one of Africa’s most inspiring young leaders in healthcare, youth advocacy, and sustainable development.