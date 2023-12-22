Ebube Nwagbo Reveals Crushing On Emeka Ike

Popular Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has revealed that she once had a crush on Emeka Ike.
Ebube who made the disclosure recently, however, said she never got the opportunity to express her feelings for him.
According to her, she was excited about Emeka Ike’s return to cinema with Toyin Abraham’s latest film ‘Malaika.’
Speaking with QEDNG on the red carpet of the movie premiere which was held recently at Imax Cinema in Lagos, the thespian stated that, “I had a crush on Emeka Ike but wasn’t given the opportunity to express my feelings,”.
Nwagbo further stated that Ike had been off-screen for a while, and she could not wait to see his performance in the film.
