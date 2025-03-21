EBSU And The Gospel Of Greener Environment

Share

The greatest gift that God gave to mankind is the environment. The environment includes the entire ecosystem, both living and non-living elements, that influence the lives of all living beings. Given its significance, the environment is a heritage which deserves to be treasured by all living things, especially mankind.

However, many activities of mankind have continued to distort the environment, thereby putting living things, especially humanity, at great risk. Currently, the African environment is at the brink of collapse as a result of how bad we have treated it.

From open defecation, to bush burning, blockage of drains and littering the environment with degradable and non-degradable waste materials, etc., mankind is gradually ruining the environment. These actions have taken serious negative tolls on the environment. However, it doesn’t just end in polluting the environment. They also make the environment breeding ground for various ailments such as cholera, Lassa fever, diarrhoea etc.

Our ozone layer has also taken a huge hit as it is constantly depleting. This is responsible for the heat wave and other environmental challenges that currently rock Nigeria and Africa at large. These negative activities, which have continued over time, call for immediate attention, hence, the American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, rightly posited that:

“Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action!” To arrest this ugly trend in Ebonyi State, students of the Faculty of Law, Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of Dr. (Mrs.) Chinyere C. Ogah, an environmental law lecturer, have taken upon themselves the task of preaching the gospel of a greener environment in the state. This act of service to the environment and its inhabitants took the form of an environmental awareness outreach that sought to educate the people of Ebonyi State on how to keep their environment safer.

The awareness outreach tagged: “Let’s Make Ebonyi Greener” held on Friday, March 14, 2025 and was kick-started with a stirring speech from the environment-friendly dean of EBSU’s Faculty of Law, Dr Uche Uguru. Dr. Uguru, while addressing the press, submitted that the outreach aimed at alerting the public on the dangers of environmental pollution. He sees the outreach as part of the corporate social responsibility of the Faculty of Law of the university.

The university don further stated that: “Environment is us and whatever we give to the environment, it gives back to us”. Dr. Uguru believes that the outreach would benefit the people by not only enlightening the people on the effects of environmental pollution on their health, but will also inform them of the legal implications of environmental pollution.

Following up on the conversation, Dr (Mrs.) Chinyere Ogah, an Environmental Law Lecturer in EBSU, who also doubled as the coordinator of ‘Make Ebonyi Greener’ outreach, made it known that the awareness outreach resulted from the need to curb environmental pollution and its negative impacts.

She lamented bitterly that even though there were beautifully-couched statutes for the protection of the environment; people are not aware of the existence of these laws and would often act contrary to them.

Mrs Ogah also pointed out that some aspects of our cultural practices needed to be scrapped as they encourage environmental pollution.

The convoy of students set out from the university’s Faculty of Law at 11am regardless of the scorching sun. Participants were determined to pass a message to the public and nothing could stop them.

Going through the several campuses of the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki International Market, Ahia Ofuu market and King David Estate the students took it upon themselves to enlighten the public on how several of their actions not only pollute the environment, but also constitute potential health hazards to humanity.

The law students, having set the ball rolling, called on the general public to keep preaching and living the Greener Ebonyi gospel as neither the government nor individuals alone can achieve the goal of making our environment cleaner.

The students called for public-private partnership on environmental awareness because there was still a great percentage of the Nigerian citizenry who do not know some of their actions are harmful to the environment.

The government was called upon to organise environmental law outreaches from time to time in different parts of the state as this would help enlighten more people on extant laws put in place to safeguard the environment as well as the legal consequences of some of their actions.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Builder Francis Nwifuru, who in the words of Dr (Mrs) Constance Ogah: “Is running an environmental-friendly government” was also commended for the proactive measures he put in place to keep the state cleaner.

The governor was informed that he was not alone in his strive for cleaner or greener Ebonyi State; rather Governor Nwifuru was assured the support of all the students of faculty of law EBSU and the whole university at large from where the governor recently graduated.

Keeping our environment clean and greener should be a collective responsibility of its inhabitants because this is the way to preserve the environment and guarantee the well-being of its inhabitants. The participating students expressed the hope that the outreach would yield some positive impacts in Ebonyi State and Nigeria.

