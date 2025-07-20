EBSG To Procure Tractors To Boost Agriculture

The Ebonyi State government has announced its plan to procure tractors and other machinery to boost agriculture in the state.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, who stated this in Afikpo while flagging off the distribution of fertiliser and other farm inputs to farmers, said that the tractors would be purchased in collaboration with Local Governments in the state.

The governor, who was responding to the requests of some big farmers in Afikpo, Mr David Nwachukwu and Dr Mark Abani, maintained that the decision was to increase food production and make the state the food basket of the nation.

Rt. Hon Nwifuru, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku, warned against the diversion of the products in order not to sabotage the good intentions of the government.

The Chairman, Afikpo Local Government, Engr. Timothy Nwachi had assured the state government of his determination to ensure the materials got only to real farmers, adding that the Council had also put mechanisms in place to ensure they were not sold.

The Local Government Chairman commended Governor Nwifuru for his interest in agriculture, including the revival of the state government’s hatchery at Nkaliki.

Engr. Nwachi made a special case for Afikpo Local Government, saying that the team from the state government had certified Afikpo soil as most suitable for farming in the state.

The programme also featured a workshop on the proper use of fertiliser, farm seedlings and herbicides.

Some of the resource persons who delivered lectures included the zonal manager Ebonyi State Agricultural Development Programme, Mr Emmanuel Ibiam, among others.