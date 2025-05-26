EBRD, EU Move To Unlock Investment Opportunities In Nigeria

Share

Barely two weeks after admission into the membership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Nigeria, alongside six other countries, is to benefit from an initiative by the bank and the European Union (EU) to identify and support new investment opportunities in sub-Saharan region.

Other countries also listed to benefit are Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, and Senegal.

According to the details, the EU will contribute €15 million for technical assistance activities to prepare projects in the agribusiness, energy, infrastructure, small business, critical raw materials and digital/telecommunications, media and technology sectors.

The funds are part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which aims to deliver large-scale investments of €300 billion in sustainable and high-quality projects by 2027.

This comprehensive package, which aims to prepare a variety of concrete projects in sub-Saharan Africa, marks one of the first donor contributions that the EBRD will deploy in the region following its geographical expansion.

The activities will help to address key needs in the economy through feasibility studies and other technical assistance to pave the path for future successful investments.

Commenting on the investment opportunities, EBRD President, Odile Renaud-Basso, said: “This agreement is a significant step to launch the EBRD’s work in sub-Saharan Africa.

The strategic support from the European Union will help to foster enabling market environments and unlock concrete investment opportunities in key sectors.

The EBRD will leverage its track record in other regions, growing businesses and fostering green and sustainable economies in our new countries of operation.”

On his part, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, said: “This collaboration between the EBRD, the EU, and our partners in Africa is an important step in driving sustainable development across sub-Saharan Africa.

“By targeting key sectors such as agribusiness, energy, infrastructure, and technology, we are setting the stage for impactful, sustainable investments that will boost economic growth across the region.

“With €15 million in technical assistance from the EU, we are supporting concrete projects and also creating an environment where the private sector can thrive.

This partnership will provide the stable, transparent investment framework necessary to attract longterm, high-quality investments and help meet the region’s pressing needs.”

Recall that Nigeria was formally admitted as a member of the EBRD a week ago, marking a significant step towards boosting private sector access to international capital and supporting the country’s long-term economic transformation.

Share