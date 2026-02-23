EBRD Backs Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire Agro Commodity Operations With €60m

In a bid to strengthen agribusiness value chains in West Africa, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has committed a total of €130 million to Robust International, and Valency International.

Robust International, which is a specialized agricultural trading and processing company, received €60 million equivalent to meet its working capital needs for its cashew, sesame and other agricultural commodity operations in Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

As part of the project, Robust International will introduce a new training program to strengthen organic compliance and certification across its supply chains. This programme will include new models on organic farming practices, fairtrade procurement and improved market standards for smallholder farmers.

The company will also establish new partnerships with educational institutions in Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria, creating opportunities for students to participate in paid internships and gain practical skills relevant to the agricultural sector.

Valency International secured a €70 million loan from the development bank to enable the procurement of cashew, soya beans, cocoa and sesame in Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria for processing and exports.

The funds will also support the scaling-up of Valency International’s operations and the expansion of its sourcing from local farmers, strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of both countries’ agribusiness sectors.

A significant portion of the investment will also help Valency International to increase the utilization of its recently commissioned cashew processing facility in Côte d’Ivoire, reinforcing the company’s commitment to local added value, job creation and improved market access for smallholder suppliers.

In parallel, Valency International will enhance its corporate climate governance practices, supported by dedicated technical cooperation activities that are partfunded by the EBRD.

This will help the company to incorporate stronger climate risk management and sustainability standards across its operations. Anand Patni, Group CFO of Robust: “The EBRD’s support strengthens our ability to deepen value addition at origin while building more resilient, transparent supply chains in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire.

This partnership directly supports smallholder farmers, local processing and long-term sustainability across our core commodities.