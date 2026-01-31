Ebonylife’s “Dust To Dreams” Selected For Joburg Film Festival 2026

Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife is heading to Johannesburg. “Dust to Dreams,” Idris Elba directed short film produced by the Nigerian media powerhouse, has been officially selected for the 8th edition of the Joburg Film Festival (JFF), set to run from March 3 to 8, 2026, in South Africa.

The selection places the film within a curated slate of African and international titles at a festival increasingly positioning itself as a serious player on the global circuit. This year’s festival theme, “Feel the Frame,” emphasises cinema as a multi-sensory craft, spotlighting the relationship between image, sound, emotion, and atmosphere.

JFF 2026 will screen “Dust to Dreams” alongside a mix of emerging African works and established international films, including a recent Oscar contender. The context alone elevates the film’s profile, positioning it as a streaming title and as part of a wider cinematic conversation.

Written and directed by Idris Elba and produced by Mo Abudu, “Dust to Dreams” is set in Lagos and centres on legacy, memory, and reconciliation. The story follows a dying nightclub owner, who leaves her life’s work to her reserved daughter.

When the daughter’s estranged father, a former soldier, reappears, unresolved family tensions resurfaced. Music becomes the unlikely bridge, culminating in a final duet that heals old wounds and breathes new life into the storied club.

Elba’s involvement is a major draw. While he has long straddled acting and producing, “Dust to Dreams” marks a significant step in his directorial relationship with Nollywood.

His collaboration with Mo Abudu reflects a growing creative exchange between African studios and global talent, rooted in shared storytelling priorities.

As Elba told Variety, the film was “the most collaborative process,” driven by the belief that “family matters and love doesn’t die.” The cast reinforces that intent.

British-Nigerian singer Seal leads the ensemble alongside Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and Constance Olatunde, combining musical presence with grounded performances.