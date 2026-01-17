Popular media entrepreneur, Mojisola Abudu, better known as Mo Abudu‘s media organisation, EbonyLife Films, has announced plans to adapt Lola Shoneyin’s celebrated novel “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” into a feature film scheduled for release in December 2026.

The project marks a major milestone for EbonyLife, as it signals the company’s return to Nigerian cinemas after several years away from theatrical releases.

The film, which is being produced through a strategic collaboration with Nile Media Entertainment, Genesis Group and Silverbird Group, is a partnership aimed at delivering the story to both local and international audiences.

Based on Shoneyin’s 2010 novel, the film delves into the complex dynamics of a polygamous household, examining issues of power, rivalry, tradition and gender politics.

At the heart of the story is Baba Segi and his wives, whose lives are shaped by competition, secrets and deeply rooted societal expectations. The narrative is widely regarded for its bold exploration of marriage, fertility and women’s autonomy within a patriarchal setting.

The adaptation will feature a strong ensemble cast, including Iyabo Ojo, Bimbo Ademoye and Omowunmi Dada, alongside other actors yet to be announced. The film is expected to blend emotional depth with social commentary, reflecting the themes that made the novel a critical and commercial success.

Confirming the development on Instagram, Mo Abudu described the project as a landmark moment for African storytelling on screen. She noted that the film will be the first-ever feature-length adaptation of “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives”, adding that the collaboration between EbonyLife and its partners is designed to elevate the story to a global stage.

Lola Shoneyin, who authored the original book, is also closely involved in the adaptation and will serve as one of the producers. The screenplay is being adapted by writer Adze Ugah, while award-winning filmmaker Daniel Oriahi has been named as the director.

Since its publication, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” has received international acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of domestic life, cultural norms and female agency. It has been translated into multiple languages and studied widely for its social relevance.

With its combination of a respected literary source, an experienced creative team and a high-profile production partnership, the upcoming film is already generating significant anticipation ahead of its planned 2026 cinema release.