EbonyLife Place Partners Taste Of Africa Vibes On AFTCOC 2025

…opens December 10, 2025 in Lagos

This year’s edition of the Africa Travel Content Creator Conference (AFTCOC) 2025 has gained traction with EbonyLife Place partnering with Taste of Africa Vibes to stage the event, which was moved from Kampala, Uganda, its initial venue, to Lagos at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, between December 10 and 12, 2025. This development was disclosed by the Convener of the annual event, Jibola Oluseye Abati, who is the Founder of the Taste of Africa Vibes (TAV), under whose auspices, AFTCOC 2025, which is in its third year, is organised.

Disclosing the partnership with EbonyLife Place, Abati, said; ‘‘we’re thrilled to welcome Nigeria’s leading luxury entertainment and lifestyle resort, EbonyLife Place, with EbonyLife Cinemas, Túraká Restaurant and The White Orhcid Hotel, as official sponsor and host venue for the Africa Travel Content Creator Conference (AFTCOC25). ‘‘This December, we’ll be gathering travel creators, brands, and storytellers at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, for inspiration, connection, and unforgettable vibes.’’

According to him, the partnership will greatly enhance the conference and its offerings this year, as he said that attendees have a lot to look forward to. ‘‘From our power-packed conference day to the roof- top dinner and after party, expect nothing less than premium Detty December energy, content creating tours including; Lagos City Tours and Cultural Badagry Heritage Tours,’’ he disclosed. Taste of Africa Vibes, a Facebook-based community, with over 67,000 members, brings together African travel influencers, vloggers, bloggers, and tourism professionals to discuss and showcase the continent’s tourism potential through storytelling.

The theme of the conference is; Unveiling Africa Through Creative Content, and it is expected to attract over 200 participants, including content creators, tourism boards, brands, and media outlets. While the conference aims to foster collaboration and skill-sharing among content creators while promoting Lagos as a travel destination as it offers opportunity to showcase its diverse culture, and other attractions to the global audience.