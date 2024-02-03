EbonyLife Acquires Rights To ‘Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ Biopic

EbonyLife Cinemas has got- ten the cinematic rights to screen the Bob Marley – One Love biopic here in Nigeria. Abudu stated that the view- ing would be followed by a reggae-themed party. “We are planning a Rooftop Reggae Party on February 17 to coincide with the release of ‘BOB MARLEY’s ONE LOVE’ – a biopic about the legend,” she said.

Bob Marley’s One Love provides insight into Marley’s life, as it traces his roots in Jamaica to his ascent as the world’s most renowned reggae artist. The film also captures Marley’s public life, featuring footage of electrifying performances in expansive stadiums.

It follows Marley’s decision of self-impose exile in England which remains a pivotal chapter in his career, marked by the recording of iconic albums like Exodus and Kaya. According to a piece by Collider, the director Reinaldo Marcus Green emphasized the film’s focus on the creation of the Exodus album.

The movie is produced by Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, his wife Rita Marley, and daughter, Cedella Marley. The cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, James Norton, Lashana Lynch and Micheal Gandolfini. The movie, which honors the memory of the music legend, will debut on February 14, 2024.