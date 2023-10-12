Ebonyi’s N36bn Airport of Controversies

How it started

On September 26, 2023, Ebonyi State Government announced the approval of 13 Billion for rehabilitation of Chuba Okadigbo airport runway, Onueke, Ezza South Local Gov- ernment Area. The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu, shortly after the official handover of the runway site to the contractor.

Expectedly, the report hit well-meaning Ebonyi citizens and non-citizens alike, like a shockwave. Many could not comprehend why the airport runway is being rehabilitated barely three months after the airport was constructed and commissioned by the former governor, David Umahi, at the staggering cost of N36 billion! Obichukwu went further to disclose that the runway rehabilitation, which was awarded to Infrastructure Development Company (IDC), will take the maximum period of eight months for its completion.

She said: “The contractor has fulfilled the procurement requirements that we gave them, at the bid opening, assessment and evaluation. “The IDC construction company has today met up with our requirements on the runway design. They will start work next week and the job is expected to be completed in the next six to eight months, so that the full flight operations will start”.

Govt’s position

She added that the state government led by Governor Francis Nwifuru, has mobilised the contractor by fifty percent, to enable him commence work immediately at the runway site. Of course, what it means is that the state government had already made a down payment of a little over N6.5billion (50%) to the contractor! During the site handover ceremony, the Area Manager of IDC construction company, Engr. Youssef Zghib, said that the concrete used in the airport runway will be scraped halfway to enable the asphalting to blend together.

“The only reason why the flight could not land here is because of the rigidity of the concrete and once the 150mm of combined asphalt is laid, there will be no other excuse for an airline not to land here,” he stated. Ever since Obichukwu’s disclosure, many tongues have been wagging. However, the issue of coughing out a whooping N13.7 billion for ‘rehabilitation’ of an airport commissioned barely three months earlier was not the only controversy besetting the airport.

The naming of the airport after former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo, has also been raising dust. Recall that the former Governor, Umahi had shortly before the inauguration of the airport, named it after former President Muhammadu Buhari. But former President Buhari, while declining, instead named the airport after Okadigbo. Many Ebonyians were rankled by that development but murmurings were muffled by the power and fear of the then Governor and President, Umahi and Buhari.

But now that both men are out of office, opponents of the naming of the airport after Okadigbo have become more vociferous. And the 63rd Independence anniversary of Nigeria and 27th anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi state both of which were marked with fanfare on October 1st in the state provided an opportunity for prominent sons and founding fathers of Ebonyi state to officially register their protest.

Leader’s views

Such leaders included a prominent founding father and former governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi; former governor Sam Egwu and the member representing Ezza South-Ikwo federal constituency, Hon Chinedu Ogah. But before their intervention, Gov. Nwifuru had used the opportunity of a media chat preceding the Independence anniversary to offer some kind of defence for the N13.7 billion airport rehabilitation contract.

According to Nwifuru, despite being newly inaugurated, the airport should operate optimally, given the substantial investment made in its construction. The governor acknowledged that many concerned Ebonyi citizens had raised questions about the expenses involved in the airport’s renovation. The governor shared that even a fellow governor had asked him a similar question, to which he responded that the airport’s initiators had noble intentions.

However, the primary issue was that the runway was not conducive for safe aircraft landings. Nwifuru elaborated on the runway’s problems, explaining that it was not smooth, causing difficulties for several planes to avoid landing at the facility. He said that initially, the government attempted to address the issue by closing the expansion joints on the runway, but the problem persisted.

Solution needed

To find a lasting solution, the governor’s administration reached out to the Federal Ministry of Aviation, which outlined the necessary processes for the airport’s rehabilitation. The governor emphasized that the complexity of the situation ultimately resulted in the significant financial commitment, as the government opted to engage the best contractors to ensure a successful outcome. Well, Mr. Anthony Oka, a legal practitioner and indigene of the state has raised more questions than answered by Governor Nwifuru or his predecessor, Umahi.

In his initial reaction that N13.7 billion would be used to rehabilitate the airport, Omar said, it will be the highest contract so far awarded by Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru since assuming office in May 2023 and it is not captured in the 2023 budget of Ebonyi State. “The Chuba Okadigbo International Airport is a Federal Airport and was commissioned by the immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State and now Federal Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi in May 2023, about four months ago at the cost of N36 Billion.

“The cost of the airport was about a fifth of the budget of Ebonyi State for the year 2022. Nobody knows the name of the company that built the airport. “It is therefore very strange and worrisome that the State Government can award a contract of N13.7 billion for the rehabilitation of the runway of the airport four months after it was commissioned. “Several questions call for answers in this matter. What is the name of the contractor of the company that built the airport? “Was there a defect liability period in the contract and what is the length of the defect liability period?

A defect liability period in a contract is like an indemnity on the contractor guaranteeing the contract for a period of time after the commissioning or hand over. Depending on the contact this could be 6 months or a year. “What about the contract retention percentage, which is the sum retained by the client in this case Ebonyi State Government which will be used to correct defects in projects if they occur. “What is the reason for the failure of the airport runway? “Why hasn’t the contractor been called back to site instead of the award of a fresh contract.

“To show that Governor Nwif- uru himself is not comfortable with the situation of the airport this was the answer he provided at a press briefing when he was asked a question about the situation of the airport: “A fellow governor recently asked me the same question and I maintained that the initiators of the airport had germane intentions. They, however, didn’t get the runway right as it is not smooth for aircraft to land'”.

Okar averred that it is normal for the Governor to be beholden to his predecessor, “but his greater loyalty should be to the people of Ebonyi State who voted him into power”. On the naming controversy, former governors of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi and Dr. Sam Egwu, during the anniversary, kicked against the naming of the airport after late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo. Elechi and Egwu spoke on behalf of the founding fathers of the state. Speaking, Elechi said: “Ebonyi people are not happy to hear our new airport is called Chuba Okadigbo Airport.

Chuba Okadigbo is a great Nigerian but he is not known in Ebonyi State neither will Ebonyi people say this is what he did for them. “That airport is less than 10km to the primary school where Offia-Nwali made his marks as a student, that airport is less than 10km to the road and House of Dr. Offia-Nwali . “We think it will be more appropriate to name the airport after him and that is the request I am making on behalf of the founding fathers and the people of Ebonyi Central Zone.”

Egwu’s view

On his part, Egwu said: “That airport should be named after Offia-Nwali.” In his remarks, a member of the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, representing Ezza South and Ikwo Federal Constituency, said National Assembly members from Ebonyi State will sponsor a bill to ensure that the airport is named after Offia Nwali. According to him, “I will work with other lawmakers from the state to sponsor a bill to ensure that the airport is named after Offia-Nwali”. Some Ebonyians who do not want to be mentioned have also wondered why two biggest federal institutions in Ebonyi state should be named after two Anambra indigenes. They listed the Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Ikwo and the Chuba Okadigbo Airport, Onueke, Ezza South LGA.