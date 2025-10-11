Ebonyi, World Bank Impact Project Collaborate, Distribute Equipment, Commodities To Strengthen PHCs

Ebonyi State Government in collabora- tion with IMPACT Project (World Bank Assisted), commissioned the distribu- tion of materials and commodities to Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs), geared towards strengthening service delivery at the facilities. The event tagged, “INTENSIFICATION AND STRENGTHNING OF PHC SERVICE” by Immunization Plus & Malaria Progress by accelerating Coverage and Transforming Service (IMPACT) Project.

The State Commissioner for Health Dr Moses Ekuma while flagging of the distri-bution of equipment, said that the goal was to curb maternal deaths and morbidity and strengthen Primary Health Care Service Delivery in Ebonyi State. Ekuma represented by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru on Primary Health Care and IMPACT Project implementation, Dr Sabinus Nwibo, stated that the government was committed to the transformation of the health sector in line with international best standards. He said, “With the commissioning of this materials procured by IMPACT Project in support of activities of PHCs, it is a way of strengthening the services of PHCs in Ebonyi State.”

The Commissioner reiterated that a to- tal of 111 beneficiaries received commodi- ties and materials distributed comprising post-natal gifts to encourage mothers visit to PHCs 2 to 3 days after delivery and com- modities given to PHCs. According to him,” With this incentive, women who deliver at approved health facilities are catered for, their bills free, items/ baby showers given free to them” He highlighted the equipment distrib- uted to include Data Tools for maternal / child care, Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM), umbrellas, equipment/commodities for healthcare management, anti-malaria drugs for pregnant women. The event was held at the Maternal and Child Health Center Azuiyiokwu Abakaliki. The Commissioner observed that the strengthening of the service delivery was a strategy to guide the menace of quacks in maternal and child health.

“By the time you give incentives to moth- ers and also enrolling this mothers into the State Health Insurance Scheme by the wife of the Governor, they come and deliver free of charge.” The Commissioner disclosed that the government had deeply progressed in the revitalisation/putting new structures in the PHCs in phases beginning with 25 of them.

On the issue of Traditional Birth Atten- dants (TBAs), the Commissioner noted that they had been guided to limit their service to referrals and formal training given to them. “The TBAs were guided on what to do, how to refer mothers to the nearest PHC or hospital and not to handle by themselves.

“With this intervention, we are discourag- ing the mothers from patronising quacks, if you do not make it free, they would patronise quacks because of cheap labour” He said that there were 171 selected PHCs facilities, out of the 517 in the state, noting that one facility in each political ward was selected.

Earlier in a remark, the State Project Man ager of IMPACT Mr Patrick Njoku, noted that Impact Project is presently revitalising 25 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state. The Project Manager stated that the government had used IMPACT to upgrade the PHC delivery in Ebonyi State. Njoku restated that should IMPACT Proj- ect end, the PHC services had been strength- ened and will be sustained.

“Ebonyi State is blessed with a health-friendly Governor who not only brought IMPACT PROJECT but gave con- ducive environment for the Proprogramme to perform maximally. That is why this commissioning/intensification and strengthning is happening today. ‘Before now we had the problem of not having adequate health facilities for our mothers, now Ebonyi State government is using IMPACT Project to change the narrative by revitalising our PHCs.

“This revitalisation means that every facility should have a good main building, quarters/accomodations, water supply, power supply, Fenced Premises etc to ensure 24 hours service” Njoku stated that the commodities/drugs are for use by Maternal/Child Health Workers, Environmental/Social Safeguards Workers, Organisational and Social Based Workers to deliver quality and verifiable service. Njoku emphasised that the government had engaged and trained additional 320 ad hoc SBAs and provided medical equipment to 171 selected health facilities (one per polit- ical ward) across the local government areas.

In an address, the Executive Secretary State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) Dr Ovuoba Emeka Philip, said that the Agency was doing a lot to ensure reduction of maternal mortality in the state. Ovuoba stressed the need for the empow- erment of health workers, interns and of con- tinuous training, emphasising that the State Government has done a lot in infrastructure in health facilities. He said, “Training of health workers would enable them to give the services they are trained for, the moment the personnel offer good services, you get high patronage.

“Under the reproductive health sector, PHCDA is poised to curb mortality/morbidity, women should utilise the services of the items distributed to them. “We are here to sensitise mothers on the need to access heath care using government approved health facilities and to avoid pa- tronising quacks.

“I want to encourage our mothers to go to health care facilities and access health care, going to quacks leads to death” On the shortage of health workers at PHCs as a result of retirement, Ovuoba advocated the conversion of ad hoc staff to permanent staff fill the vacuum. Speaking on behalf of the OICs, Princess Ifeyinwa Ogbuani, commended IMPACT Project for the initiative, stressing that the gesture has accelerated coverage and transformed services.

The event was witnessed by Develop- ment Partners, Representative of UNICEF, WHO, AMURT, Forum of Administrative Secretaries of Local Governments, Mothers, Management and Staff of Ebonyi IMPACT office among others