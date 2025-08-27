Ebonyi Women Affairs Commissioner: Alleged Abducted Baby In Govt Custody

A child alleged to have been abducted and sold in Ebonyi State is in the custody of the state government, Commissioner for Women Affairs , Felicia Nwamkpuma, has clarified. Nwamkpuma, who is at the centre of the controversy surrounding the whereabouts of the baby boy, was on August 4, this year, requested by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force-CID Annex, Enugu to appear before investigators on August 19 with the baby.

Also invited were Mr. and Mrs. Emeka Faith Ezichi, who were alleged to be with the baby as of the date the invitation was sent to them. The police said the commissioner’s name “featured prominently” when the investigation into the case commenced.

However, the commissioner has strongly denied any wrongdoing, describing reports of her alleged arrest and detention in Enugu as “malicious and fabricated.” In a statement by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Nwamkpuma insisted she was never arrested, stressing that she has remained at her duty post, “fully discharging her official responsibilities.”

She accused one Anyigor Methuselah Maduachi of masterminding what she called a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation. “His latest misadventure should be seen for what it is, an attempt to smear the image of a hardworking public servant and distract from the noble work of the Ministry,” she said. She dismissed allegations that the child, belonging to a single mother, Susana Nweze, was trafficked or sold as “reckless, unfounded, and malicious.”