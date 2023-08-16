Ebonyi Varsity Approves Flexible Fees For Students

Ebonyi State University has approved the installment school fees payment policy for students of the institution.

The policy was contained in an internal memorandum signed by the institution’s Registrar, Jeremiah Nwamgbo dated August 14, 2023.

According to the memo, the new policy which begins effect from the 2023/2024 academic session, would offer students the privilege to pay their fees in two installments within a session while actively participating in all academic activities of the University

It further explained that the measure was to encourage all students, especially the indigent ones to pursue their academic dreams without disruption while offering them the ease of fee payment.

The University, through the memo, has directed the University Bursar, the Remit Desk, and other units responsible for students’ fees to take note accordingly.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eugene Nweke, when contacted, said the policy was to increase access to varsity education and end the withdrawal of students resulting from the inability to meet up with fees.