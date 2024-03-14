Ebonyi Upgrades 39 Public Secondary Schools

The Ebonyi State Government has approved the upgrade of 39 secondary schools to model colleges across the 13 local government areas. The Commissioner for Information/Orientation Jude Okpor said this in Abakaliki on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He said: “The executive council approved the upgrade of 39 secondary schools to model schools, with each local government allocated three. “The schools at completion will not only be citadels of learning but moral reset factories for Ebonyi children.

“The Council also approved the perimeter survey of public primary and secondary schools in the state, to avoid land encroachment which is gradually becoming recurrent issues in government owned facilities.”

On the requests for review of government awarded contracts, Okpor said they resolved that henceforth where the government approves 50 per cent of the total sum on mobilization it will not be disposed to further review of the total contract sum.