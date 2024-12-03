Ebonyi Threat: NLC Directs Affiliates, Private Sector To Join Workers’ Strike

Share

Following the threat by Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, to sack the striking workers in the state I’d they fail to return to work, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed all affiliates and workers in the private sector to immediately join in the strike.

Workers in the state had embarked on strike as directed by its national body to workers in all states yet to implement the new minimum wage by December 1, 2024.

A statement signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, yesterday in Abuja, recalled that the strike action in Ebonyi State was preceded by failed conversations and notices to the governor on the need to implement the 2024 national minimum wage since it was signed into law several months ago.

Ajaero who described the threats by the gover – nor as irresponsible and unhelpful, urged the striking workers not to allow themselves be intimidated and yield to the threats.

He said: “We are dismayed by the statement credited to the Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Nwifuru that except the striking workers in the state over non-payment of the National Minimum Wage resume work immediately they should consider themselves sacked.

“The law has provisions for enforcement by workers. Beside this, a strike action is a lawful/legimitate tool in the hands of aggrieved workers. “In light of this, we consider the threats by the governor as irresponsible and unhelpful.

“What a reasonable governor acting reasonably ought to have done was to invite the labour leaders in the state for dialogue for a speedy resolution of the facts in issue. But he thinks he is God.

“On our part, we want the world to know that Governor Nwifuru is the first to draw blood in a matter of which he is completely guilty. “We also want the world to know that the right of response is available to us in pursuance of a just cause.

“Accordingly, the National Secretariat of the Congress has directed all the affiliates including those in the private sector to immediately join in the strike action. “It similarly urged the workers already on strike to not yield to the threats of the governor.”

