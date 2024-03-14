Ebonyi Tasks Alex-Ekwueme Varsity Hospital On Improved Healthcare

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has stressed his government’s commitment to partner the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA) Abakaliki to actualise universal health coverage. Nwifuru gave the assurances in Abakaliki on Wednesday when he received the management and staff of the hospital.

He praised the reforms and innovations at the hospital. The governor said: “I want to assure the management that the state government would provide the enabling environment to enhance its professional efficiency.” Nwifuru pledged to assist the hospital in the provision of notable equipment that would facilitate smooth administration in the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) Robinson Onoh said the hospital has been selected for clinical trial for vaccines in Nigeria and solicited partnership with the state government with a model that will support the state.