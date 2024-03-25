Ebonyi: Stakeholders Sign Peace Pact On Abomege, Ishinkwor Land Dispute

Two communities in Ebonyi State, have signed a peace pact to end the age-long land dispute that has claimed several lives and property.

The Stakeholders of Abomege and Ishinkwor communities, both in the Onicha local government area of the state performed the rite at the old Government House, EXCO chamber, Abakaliki during the weekend.

Leaders of both communities commended the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru for bringing them together.

A stakeholder from the Ishinkwor community, His Royal Highness Eze, Josephat Nnanna Ikegwu,(Obinire 1 of Ishinkwor) thanked the Ebonyi State government for setting up the peace committee and her Abomege counterpart for accepting to adhere to the directive, promising that his people would abide by the new resolution.

Corroborating his Ishinkwor counterpart, the traditional prime minister of the Abomege community, Chief Augustine Nwangele described the peace pact as a priceless gift and assured the committee that both sides would not violate the agreement.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilization, Hon Ogbofia Ikechukwu emphasized that the communal crisis had lasted for over one hundred years and thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru for bringing peace in the area.

Also, Special Assistant to the Governor on Airport Security, Hon Nnanna Nwangene who hails from Abomege lauded both communities and her stakeholders for uniting together through the peace accord and enjoined the youth to embrace the initiative.

“We are grateful to His Excellency the Governor, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for bringing peace through the peace committee.

“Our people have lost a lot of lives and property through this fight and that has contributed to poor development in both communities.

“I’m appealing to our youth to embrace the peace accord as our communities cannot develop in an atmosphere of rancour and bitterness,” he said.

Meanwhile, the peace agreement was witnessed by the Coordinator, Ukaba Development Centre, Hon Chika Nwangene, Itumo Joseph, and Alozie John, among others.