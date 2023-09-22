Ebonyi South: ‘My People Want Me To Be Their Senator’ – Anyigor

…Seeks Gov Nwifuru, David Umahi Support

A leading senatorial aspirant in the vacant Ebonyi south senatorial district seat in the national assembly, Hon. Marcel Anyigor has said that his interest in contesting for the seat is borne out of the clarion calls by numerous constituents asking him to go and represent them at the red chamber.

Anyigor who made this known while speaking with our correspondent, on Friday, said his people having realized the magnitude of marginalisation they are experiencing decided to push him forward for the vacant position.

“Our people, having realized the magnitude of marginalization they are sadly experiencing in our zone, especially the Onicha local government of the state which has not produced any political office holder through election or appointment in many years despite contributing large numbers of votes to the electoral process, call on me to go and seize this opportunity to represent them at the senate.

“It is a call to necessary service which I have accepted and with the help of Almighty God, His grace and the support of the people, we shall get the ticket of our great party, APC, we shall clinch the seat and we shall represent our people well to the glory of God and service to humanity.

Recall that Tinubu National Youth Initiative, TNYI, one of the foremost support groups of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proudly announced its full support for the aspiration of Hon. Marcel Anyigor Nwaji to occupy the vacant seat of the Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

In a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday and signed by the National Coordinator, Muhammad Idris Mudale, Tinubu National Initiative said Anyigor has been a very active member of the youth initiative since 2020 that the support group was formed and has consistently shown commitment and loyalty to APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the time immemorial till the time of his presidency through his personal contributions and efforts.

“At the 2023 general elections, Hon. Anyigor Marcelo proved himself to be a valuable asset to the APC and President Tinubu’s movements. He worked tirelessly to campaign for our candidates at the grassroots level and beyond, and his contributions played key roles in securing victories for the party.

“He is the South-East Zonal Coordinator of the organization and he distinguished himself as a workaholic Coordinator who established formidable structures for our movement in his zone within the shortest possible time.

“He used his resources to mobilize many of our members from his zone to participate in the national programmes organized by the group in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, etc. and produced campaign materials worth millions of Naira for the success of APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and as a result, we strongly believe that Hon Anyigor Marcelo is the perfect candidate to replace Senator David Umahi in the upcoming bye-election for Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

“He is dedicated, full of experience and highly visionary to lead our party to victory and towards a better future for the district and our country,” Mudale said.

According to the National Coordinator, Hon. Marcelo Anyigor is a leader who believes in promoting economic growth, providing access to quality healthcare, and protecting the rights of all citizens. He has a proven track record of working towards these goals and has the full support of TINYI on his aspiration.

The Tinubu National Youth Initiative pleaded with the Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru and the Minister of Works, David Umahi to support the aspiration of this young man who has put himself forward for national service after accepting the clarion calls of his kinsmen in the spirit of justice and fairness.

“We solemnly request that His Excellency, Governor Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and His Excellency, David Umahi and all the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC join us in supporting the aspiration of Hon. Marcelo Nwaji Anyigor, by coming together to work towards creating a stronger, more prosperous, and more equitable society for all” Mudale concluded.