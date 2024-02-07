Ebonyi South: How senatorial by-election was won, lost

The senatorial bye-election for Ebonyi South District has come and gone but not without incidences of complaints, arrests and rejection of the exercise by the candidates of the opposition political parties. The contest saw eight political parties fielding candidates, who battled for the votes of electorate in the five local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

The councils are Afikpo, Edda, Ivo, Onicha and Ohaozara. The eight political parties are Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The contestants include a former member of the House of Representative, Hon. Linus Okorie (LP); ex-chairman of state PDP, Barr. Silas Onu; Prof. Anthony Ani of Agricultural Extension Department, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (APC) and Chief Ifeanyi Eleje of APGA. The bye-election was sequel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the Ebonyi South senatorial set vacant, following the resignation of Senator David Umahi of APC to take up an appointment as Minister of Works in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. A day after voting (Sunday, February 4), the candidate of the APC in the poll, Prof. Ani, was declared winner by INEC. Declaring the results at the senatorial zonal headquarters, Afikpo, INEC’s Returning Officer for the election, Mr. Eze Uchechukwu, said Ani polled a total of 46,270 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ifeanyi Eleje of APGA, who garnered 3,513 votes. Uchechukwu further announced that Onu of the PDP polled 2,783 votes, while Okorie of the Labour Party (LP) scored 2,710 votes. According to him, “Ani having certified by the law, is declared the winner and returned elected” A breakdown of the result shows that a total of 56,363 votes were cast, while rejected votes were 695. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that in most units there was voter apathy. However, the exercise was generally peaceful as voters cast their ballots unhindered. At Onufo Okoro polling unit in Ohaozara Local Government Area, one of the voters, Mr. Francis Igwe, said election materials arrived quite early, while the process of accreditation was seamless.

Another voter, Mr. Chinonso Agwu, restated that voting went on smoothly, while the presence of security agents was quite noticeable. It was the same story at other polling units – Main Market, Umuobuna Hall 1 and Ishieke. Also in Afikpo, the senatorial headquarters of the zone, the exercise recorded low turn-out at Ohaisu 005 UkpaAmachara Primary School polling unit. In an interview, a nursing mother, Mrs. Margareth Inya, alleged that some armed men on military camouflage stormed one of the polling units and whisked away her husband, Mr Kenneth Inya, for undisclosed reasons. “I am not aware of any offence committed by my husband to have warranted the arrest, up till now I do not know where they have taken him to,” she said. Reacting on the development, while fielding questions from journalists, the APGA senatorial candidate, Chief Eleje, said the entire process was a sham. Eleje, who cast his vote at his polling unit, Ezi Ogwute, condemned the arrest of a community leader in Afikpo, Mr. Obila Ojo, by soldiers. “This election is a charade. There were series of intimidation and vote buying witnessed in various polling units across the district. Why must a community leader be arrested for no just cause,” he queried, adding: “I am using this opportunity to call on the security agents to release him unconditionally.” The senatorial candidate of the PDP, Onu, on his part, berated security agents and INEC officials for their perceived nonchalant attitude in the conduct of the election. Onu, who spoke with newsmen after casting his vote at his polling unit, Ishieke village square in Ohaozara Local Government Area, also described the election as flawed. He reiterated that the development is not healthy for democracy, while alleging that the action of the APC is capable of truncating the nation’s democracy. “What happened here in Ohaozara is a sham. This is not an election; a lot of irregularities are being perpetrated here, they are just sharing money. Government officials are just using thugs, compelling people to vote for APC. They are holding people fingers to thumb print for APC “If you vote for PDP, they invalidate it and vote for APC, they have been snatching ballot boxes, not caring what accreditation in BIVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) will say. They get the result sheets, write the accreditation figures, write the results, this is desperation in the highest order.” The PDP candidate, who maintained that he will review the process, said: “We have one or two evidences where we held them by the box.”

He added: “The security agents have just being driving round, one would think that they will drop personnel in strategic places, they should have powers to arrest, but they are hesitant, in most cases they work for the government” Onu also expressed sadness over what he described as falsehood and propaganda peddled against him that the court stopped him from participating in the election. He particularly said the rumour affected turnout of voters in some areas. “If you go to Onicha Local Government Area, people are not interested in the election because of the rumour peddled against PDP,” he said. Reacting to the claims by the candidates of the opposition parties, the state chairman of the APC, Chief Stanley Emegha, denied allegations of vote buying and intimidation of voters levelled against his party. His words: “Those making the allegation already know they are losing the election, they will come up with all forms of flimsy talks. APC is on ground; we did our campaign very well, our governor has performed very well in all sectors and the masses are for APC.” Emegha commended the security agents for ensuring water-tight security across the five local government areas, where the elections were held. Prior to the election, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi State, Mrs. Pauline Nneka Ugochi, declared that a total of 436,254 registered voters in 57 Registration Areas and 870 Polling Units, will vote, with no fewer than 3,662 ad-hoc staff deployed for the exercise. Meanwhile, as reactions continue to trail the bye-election, political analysts and commentators have expressed diverse opinions on the nation’s democracy. They called for collaboration between INEC and all relevant stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure that the nation’s electoral process conforms to International best practices.