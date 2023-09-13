Ebonyi South: Ama Nnachi Rejects Tribunal Judgement

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate of Ebonyi South senatorial zone in the 2023 general elections, Senator Michael Ama Nnachi, has rejected the judgment of the tribunal that upheld the declaration of a former governor of the state and Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, as the winner of the polls.

According to him, it was worrisome that the judges ruled in favour of Umahi against the dictates of relevant electoral laws, adding, “The three-man panel miscarried justice and spat on the face of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Nnachi who was a one-term Senator in the senatorial zone, stated this in a statement, on Wednesday.

He said, “I totally reject the unjust, unconstitutional, and unwarranted judgement upholding Chief David Umahi as Ebonyi South Senator.

“Having read through the judgement of the Ebonyi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the declaration of Chief David Umahi as validly elected senator for Ebonyi South Senatorial District by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I hereby categorically reject the judgement.

“It is to be noted that the three-man panel miscarried justice and spat on the face of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended in their ruling, which did not in any way conform to any known law in Nigeria.

“The decision of the Tribunal which totally and deliberately ignored the facts put before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), our lawyers, and INEC and rather chose to manufacture legal technicalities to support their unjust ruling can definitely not stand!

“Our constitution and relevant electoral laws are clear on issues of corruption, electoral malpractice, and forgery, especially about elections. It is even more disturbing that the tribunal ignored facts and testimonies provided by INEC and went ahead to uphold Chief Umahi’s declaration even when it was proven beyond all doubts that he didn’t win the election.

“Consequently, we have decided to appeal the ruling of the tribunal in the interest of the good people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District whose mandate the tribunal has decided to highjack.

“We believe that for Nigeria’s democracy to be sustained and the rule of law enshrined in our body politic, the constitution must be adhered to irrespective of who comes to judgement.

We call on our teeming supporters and the PDP family in Ebonyi South and Ebonyi State as a whole to remain calm as we are resolute in the pursuit and reclamation of all our stolen mandates.” ENDS