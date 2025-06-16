Ebonyi Rep, Others Ditch APGA For APC

Share

The representative of Ezza North/Ishielu Ebonyi State, in the House of RepresentativesJoseph Nwaobasi at the weekend ditched the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ruling All Progressived Congress (APC).

A n APGA member of the House of Assembly Kelvin Okah also defected to the APC alongside 5,000 party supporters.

Announcing his defection during an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ebiaji, Nwaobasi said he was motivated to join the ruling party because of the good work of Governor Francis Nwifuru. He saidhe was happy to re-join the APC.

He said: “My resolve to join the APC is to support the good work of Governor Francis Nwifuru, who has laid solid a foundation for leadership.” Receiving the defectors, Ebonyi APC Chairman Stanley Emegha praised them for their decisions to join the party.

Share