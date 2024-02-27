Ebonyi Records Full Compliance As NLC Embarks On Nationwide Protest

Workers in Ebonyi State on Tuesday joined their counterparts in other parts of the country, to protest the government’s alleged failure to implement agreements reached between both parties on October 2023 following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Addressing the protesters who gathered at the Abakaliki township Stadium as early as 7 am, the State Chairman of NLC Professor Ogugua Egwu, said that workers were facing untold hardship in the country.

The workers marched through various streets of Abakaliki namely Water Works, and Sam Egwu Street (popularly known as Ogoja Road before terminating at the state stadium.

Security agencies comprising the police, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) were on ground to provide security for the protesters.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as “we say no to hunger, hunger in the land is too much, NLC reject present situation, salary has not increased among others”

Ogugua urged the federal government to revisit most of its policies which were against the workers of the country namely removal of fuel subsidy and high forex rate.

“Do not be afraid, we are here to say no to hunger and extreme poverty, we say enough is enough. We do not have guns, we are here to make our voices heard, we are to say no to the high cost of living,

“The poverty in the land is too much, the managers must make amends, we are here to say no to extreme poverty in Nigeria.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ebonyi State University Chapter Professor Ikechukwu Igwenyi, described the policies of the federal government as obnoxious.

“We are here because of the obnoxious policy of the government which must be reversed”

“Inflation is at its peak, ASUU is being paid with a salary structure that has been in existence since 2009, a lecturer can not pay house rent”

“As an affiliate of NLC, we are here to support, the government must reverse its policy” “We are asking for basic needs to make ends meet”

In an interview, a union activist Mr Ikenna Imo-Eze, said that the strike was overdue.

“The protest is necessary at this point in time, everybody seems to be looking in different directions, we are here to draw the attention of political leaders to the plight of workers”

“We can not afford three meals for our children, talk less of balanced diets, it is difficult, everybody is feeling it”

It is worthy to note that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) hinged its decisions on the economic situation and hardship in the country.

The protest followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal government by the NLC.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command had in a Press statement assured that it would provide adequate security to ensure that hoodlums do not hijack the protest.