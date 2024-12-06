New Telegraph

December 6, 2024
Ebonyi Records 23 Deaths From 48 Confirmed Lassa Fever Cases

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru yesterday confirmed that Lassa fever killed 23 people and 48 confirmed cases in the state between January and December.

He said this Abakaliki yesterday during the official closure of of Medecins Sans Frontieres MSF-OCB (otherwise known as Doctors without Borders Lassa Fever Project/handover of supported activities to the Ministry of Health.

According to him, 25 individuals infected with Lassa fever were treated and discharged. He stressed his administration ‘s commitment to supporting the healthcare needs of the people.

The governor said: ‘In our 2025 budget, we have made provisions for the establishment of specialist hospitals in each of the senatorial zones.”

