Ebonyi: Prospects Of Tourism Industry

Ebonyi State is one of the five states in the south-east geo-political zone of the country, with 13 local government areas and 64 development centres. The State comprise three geo-political zones, namely; Ebonyi North, Central and the Southern senatorial zones. While the Northern zone has four LGAs, comprising Abakaliki, Izzi, Eb- onyi and Ohaukwu, the Central zone also has four LGAs, namely; Ezza North, Ezza South, Ikwo and Ishièlu. Ebonyi south zone has five councils; Afikpo, Edda, Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo.

The State is endowed with numerous tourist sites, which include Nkpurukem Cave, Hidden Palace at Akpoha, Ndibe Beach, Abakaliki Juju Hills, Oferekpe Beach, and Ozziza Beach, at Afikpo. Speaking on the tourism prospects of the state, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Stanley Ifeanyi Ogbuewu, disclosed that there are over 30 untapped tourist sites in the state.

He said that the government has captured the development of these sites in the 2024 appropriation bill assented to by the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru. “We have plans to revamp the tourism industry in the state, we plan to reno- vate at least three of the sites for more efficiency” In the 2024 budget, it must be done, we plan to develop four to five sites that people can see.’’ On why the government has not fac- tored the staging of carnival in the state in its plan for the year, the Commissioner noted that they have not fully been harnessed. According to him, “it is only through carnival that people of different background come together and celebrate.

There is nothing to see when you come to Ebonyi State, for the moment I cannot proudly present it. “By the time we develop these sites, if we bring the international community to the state, we plan to outwit Carnival Calabar.” The Commissioner expressed optimism that the tourism sector if properly harnessed and developed would form major source of economic earnings for the state. The tourism industry has many sectors including education, cultural and sports.

According to him, “one of the problems militating against the development of the industry include the lack of leisure parks for celebration and relaxation. Ogbuewu emphasised that the government plans to embark on upgrade of the parks so as to give them a face-lift. The parks include Green Park, Amusement Park, Fati Lami Park and Unity Square. “Tourism if properly harnessed and developed could form a major source of economic earnings for the State.

Tourism is a major source of employment that will curb youth restiveness drastically,’’ he disclosed. On plans to synergise with the federal government in the development of it tourism, Ogbuewu said that he was yet to meet with the Minister of Tourism. “Until we see the Minister, and know the plans of the federal government in the sector, we can now make the state government input. Speaking against the backdrop of his vision for the Ministry, Ogbuewu said that he plans to make culture and tourism the face of the government.

“This is the only ministry that will change the narrative of the government, past government focused on infrastructure, now is tourism sites development, Ebonyi is a major cultural centre, he said. Adding, “it is at our cultural centre you will see our gallery, our archives, it is also this ministry that will promote the government through our cultural heritage. ‘‘We have so many festivals in our local government councils that people do not know about.

“We have Ajiereke Festival in Ikwo, in Edda we have initiation festival, in Izzi we have Obire.’’ A student of the Department of History and International Relations, Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Mr Tony Ahamefula, decried the dwindling fortunes of the tourism sector in the state. He observed that both the federal and state governments have not allocated adequate budgetary provisions for the sector. However, a notable stakeholder in the state, who preferred anonymity, insisted that the introduction of western civilisation has eroded public perception of tourist centres in the state.

He attributed this to negative perception of tourism, which is seen as purely a white man’s activity. Attitu- dinal problems, cultural limitations and poor funding are the other challenges alluded to by him. The need for a Tourism Master Plan that will guide all stakeholders in the industry and the government has been canvassed by some of the stakeholders alongside putting in place measures that would encourage international and local investors to assist the state government in its efforts to harness and develop its enormous tourism potentials. Government should also provide funds to boost the tourism industry. Besides, the involvement of the private sector in harnessing tourism potentials will go a long way towards the development of tourism in the state.