Ebonyi Police Nab Suspected Cultist, Recovers Firearms

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Ebonyi State Command has announced the arrest of a suspected member of a cult group identified as the Black Axe Confraternity.

The Police Public Relations Office of the State Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu disclosed this in Abakaliki, the state capital on Sunday.

According to him, the police operatives on patrol arrested a suspected member of the Black Axe Confraternity at Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“Police recovered three locally-made pistols, six live cartridges, one live 7.62mm and three live 9mm ammunition from the suspect.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity,” he added.

He added that the suspected cultist is also a member of the proscribed Eastern Security Network, an affiliate of the equally proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Ukandu however said that; the supect will be arraigned upon the conclusion of the investigation.