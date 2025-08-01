Ebonyi: Police Confirm Abduction Of 4 Persons In Akpoha Community

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said four indigenes of Akpoha Autonomous Community in Afikpo Local Government Area have been abducted by yet-to-be identified persons in their farms.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Afikpo Division confirmed the incident yesterday.

According to Ukandu, “the DPO in Afikpo has confirmed to me that four persons were on July 24 abducted in their farms and we are yet to establish the people or persons behind the abduction.

“When I called the DPO to confirm the information, he told me that they have visited the scene of the incident to ascertain what happened and to find out more about the situation.

“The division has commenced investigation and search for the rescue of the victims by collaborating with the community leaders, traditional leaders to unravel the reason behind the abduction. ”The command will reveal more details when investigation is concluded on the matter,” Ukandu said.