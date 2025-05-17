Ebonyi Police Arrest Three-Man Car Theft Syndicate

Share

The operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command on Saturday apprehended one Chibuike Solomon, a member of a three-man car snatching syndicate in the state.

Speaking on the development, the Public Relations Officer of the State Command, SP Joshua Ukandu, in a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital, said the suspect was arrested by the officers of the command while attempting to sell the vehicle.

According to him, the vehicle was stolen in March 2025 from a private school in Abuja and used as a school bus, and had already been re-registered in the suspect’s name.

“During the operation, military camouflage uniforms were also recovered at the location in Idembia community in Ezza South Local Government area of Ebonyi,” he explained.

