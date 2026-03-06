Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in connection with the kidnapping of His Royal Highness Eze Francis Igwe

This follows the kidnapping of Eze Francis Igwe on Sunday, March 1, 2026, while on his way to attend church service.

In a press release with reference AZ:5200/EBS/PPRO/VOL 9/42, signed by the Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, the Command said the operatives of the Ebonyi State Command immediately commenced intensive operations aimed at rescuing the kidnapped monarch.

The statement reads, “Through the deployment of technical and intelligence assets, operatives arrested two suspects identified as members of the kidnapping syndicate”

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that the monarch had been killed on 2nd March 2026; they further volunteered to lead operatives to their hideout and assist in the recovery of the remains of the monarch”

The statement further added that upon approaching the hideout, other members of the gang opened fire on the operatives”

“The operatives responded with superior firepower, which overwhelmed the gang. In the course of the confrontation, one of the hoodlums was neutralised, while others fled the scene”

It added that seven additional suspects were arrested, and one locally made pistol was recovered from the suspects.

The statement noted that the remains of the late traditional ruler were later recovered and deposited at the morgue for autopsy, adding that the suspects were currently in police custody, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.

It concluded that the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.