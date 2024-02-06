Ebonyi Police Arrest 17 Suspect For Various Criminal Offences

The Ebonyi State Police Command has apprehended no fewer than 17 suspects for various criminal acts in the state.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this while briefing journalists on recent accomplishments made by the command.

Ukandu added that the suspects were apprehended in various areas in connection with crimes such as murder, kidnapping, robbery, and motorcycle snatching, among others.

The police spokesman further stated that some other alleged kidnappers who invaded the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Nkwagu on December 24, 2023, were apprehended.

“We have gathered to inform you, the press, of the recent achievements and progress made by the command through intelligence-driven and community-oriented policing.

“Following the murder of one Chinese Eziulo, ‘f’, and the kidnapping of Micheal Eziulo, ‘m’ and Linda Eziulo, ‘f’, the command, under the leadership of CP Augustina Ogbodo, launched an aggressive manhunt for the kidnappers.

” Intelligence-led operatives of the command to the trailer park in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers state, where two suspects, suspected to be behind the crime, were apprehended.