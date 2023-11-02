Ebonyi: PDP On Path To Extinction

UCHENNA INYA reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State risks imminent collapse, following the resignation of most of its leaders and members as well as looming resignation of other bigwigs of the party

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State experienced series of crisis last year, which marred its chances in the 2023 general election. In fact, the party only managed to win one National Assembly seat in the state through Hon. Iduma Igariwey Enwo because of his popularity in his Afikpo/Edda federal constituency and performance in the last eight years he has been in the House of Representatives.

Igariwey was a unity candidate during the general election as members and supporters of the PDP, All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others, overwhelmingly voted for him. The APC in Afikpo North/South federal constituency was engulfed by crisis in Edda Local Government Area, where it had the chances of winning outrightly in the constituency as two factions of the party were locked in a supremacy battle that led to loss of lives, including a pregnant woman and destruction of property.

The wrangling gave Igariwey an advantage over his main challenger, Chief Eni Uduma Chima of the APC apart from his popularity and performance. Besides the House of Representatives seat, the PDP also managed to produce three House of Assembly members; one in Abakaliki local gov- ernment Ezza North local government, the other in Onicha local government where its governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii hails from.

How PDP lost its grip on Ebonyi

Before the general election, the PDP had eight of the National Assembly seats in the state and was the dominant party in the three senatorial districts of the state – Ebonyi North, Ebonyi South and Ebonyi Central. It was also dominant in Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency which is known as Afikpo/ Edda Federal Constituency, Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency which was won by the Labour Party (LP) during the general election and Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency.

The PDP was also in charge of the state House of Assembly, occupying all the 24 seats in the Assembly though it lost most of the seats to the APC when the then governor who is now Minister of Works, Chief Dave Umahi left party and joined APC. About 18 members of the House joined Umahi in the APC, while six of remained in the PDP. None of the National Assembly members elected under the PDP left the party with Umahi, which made the PDP to continue to hold grip on the National Assembly seats.

The only National Assembly position APC was had in the state before the 2023 elections was Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, which it won in 2019 through Hon. Chinedu Ogah. During the 2023 general election, PDP failed woefully and only won Afikpo/Edda federal constituency because of the intractable crisis that bedevilled the party a year before the general election. The PDP crisis started with the leadership of the party, when Chief Silas Onu, who contested for the chairmanship of the party against Chief Tochukwu Okorie went to court to challenge the declaration of the latter as winner of the contest.

The matter dragged as Okorie, who was sacked by a High Court, appealed the judgement. The leadership tussle continued till the primary elections for the 2023 general election and the party got divided into two factions; one loyal to the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim and the other loyal to former Governor Sam Egwu. The Anyim faction produced Obinna Ogba, who was representing Ebonyi Central then as its governorship candidate while that of Egwu produced a business mogul, Chief Ifeanyi Odii as its own governorship candidate.

The matter again shifted to courts. From the High Court to the Court of Appeal and finally to the Supreme Court, which declared Odii and others that won their primaries in the Egwu-led faction as candidates of the party for the 2023 general election. Interestingly, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party then, tactically recognized the candidates of the Egwu/Odii faction, while the matter was in the courts.

Anyim/Ogba/Nwifuru/Umahi alliance that stopped PDP

After the Supreme Court judgement, the crisis in the state PDP escalated, with the Anyim faction vowing not to support Odii, who they described as an impostor that hijacked the party with his wealth. The faction declared support for the governorship candidate of APC, Chief Francis Nwifuru, who later won the election. Nwifuru won in 10 out of the 13 local government areas of the state. He won in Afikpo North with a slim margin, won landslide in Edda, Ivo the lo- cal government of Anyim, Ishielu the local government of Ogba, Ohaukwu the local government of Egwu.

He also won in his three local government of origin – Abakaliki, Ebonyi and Izzi as well as Ohaozara, the lo- cal government of his predecessor, Umahi who single handedly anointed him as the governorship candidate of the APC against protests by founding leaders and members of the party. Nwifuru, however, lost in Onicha, the local government of Odii, Ezza North and South where the governorship candidate of APGA, Prof. Bernard Odoh hails from. Before the governorship election proper, Odii had made efforts to reconcile his faction with that of Any- im/Ogba by visiting and persuading all the leaders of the Anyim faction and their supporters but his efforts didn’t go through as Anyim openly declared support for Nwifiru, while Ogba’s loyalists also moved to the APC to support Nwifuru.

Anyim, who Nwifuru was always visiting and soliciting for his support, openly declared support for the APC candidate in his Ishiagu country home, when Umahi led some leaders of the APC to visit him. It was an open ceremony and the compound was filled to the brim as Anyim and Nwifuru supporters attended the ceremony. But before the commencement of the ceremony, journalists sort to interview Anyim and he said: “I believe in zoning, I believe in power rotation. It is the turn of Ebonyi North and it is the candidate of APC”.

Party suffers mass resignation

After the general election, the PDP NWC, dissolved the Ebonyi State Working Committee of the party and set up a caretaker committee headed by one of the governorship aspirants during the general election, Dr. Augustine Nwazunku. It is not clear whether there were efforts by the caretaker committee to reconcile the warring factions with a view to strengthening the party. But as the caretaker committee continues to pilot the affairs of Ebonyi PDP, the party suffered mass resignation of its members recently.

Among those who resigned their membership of the party are Senator Ogba; a two-term former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Livinus Makwe; James Alaka (Organizing Secretary of the party), Mrs. Joy Igwe (Ex-Officio) and Uchenna Nwafor (Zonal Auditor, South), among others. Six local government chairmen of the party – Agbom Friday (Ezza South), Nwofe Philip (lzzi), Nwobasi Ude (Ohaozara), Chukwu Micheal (lvo), Ifere Bright (lkwo) and Ndukwe Okam (Edda), also resigned their membership of the party.

The PDP bigwigs, who said their resignations were personal, did not announce the party they will join but investigation by New Telegraph shows that they will likely join the ruling APC. Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Senator Ogba, who read a resignation letter addressed to the PDP chairman, Nka- lagu Ward of his Ishielu Local Government Area, said he will forever remain grateful to the party and its leaders at all levels but that it was time to quit the party.

The letter reads in part: “Sir, this is to officially communicate to you of my resignation as a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This will serve as an official communication to the party from Ward, LGA, State, Zonal and National level through your office. “This decision is personal. As an individual, I have made my modest contribution by working for the growth and development of PDP from the ward to national level since its formation in August 1998.

“PDP on the hand as a political party and electoral platform has contributed positively towards the growth of my political fortunes and I will forever remain grateful to the party and her leaders from ward, LGA, state, zonal to national levels, but it is time to quit. “On my future political plans and arrangements, this will be properly communicated after due consultation with my immediate family, political family and associates”.

Ogba told journalists that the party has no respect for him and loyalty and that he felt that it was right time for him to leave the party. Other officials of the party who announced their resignation, also read their resignation letters during the press conference.

PDP says it is not aware of any resignation

Meanwhile, the caretaker committee chairman of the party in the state, Chief Nwazunku, has said the party was not aware that the PDP chiefs have resigned from the party. He told our correspondent that the party chieftains are acting scripts written for them by some people somewhere as well as also playing their romance and antics in the name of resignations. He added that some of them were suspended for anti-party party activities by the party. His words: “We know the process of resignation from a party.

You need to communicate appropriately to the party. The appropriate authority to communicate at their levels is the state exco and none of those people has reached out to the state exco which I chair. If it actually came from them like it looks like, it is more or less a gallop of procedure and almost anti-party activity. One of them like the former chairman of Ezza South of the party, Friday Agbom had earlier been suspended by the party by his ward and his local government.

So, coming to tell the world that he is leaving the party is anti-party activity. “So, they are either playing a script written somewhere but the bottom light of it is that they are trying to misled the public. The information they are giving as a show of having resigned from the party, is falsehood because the party is not aware that some of them have resigned because there is no communication to that effect. “Officially, we know the process of resignation from a party. So, they are playing their antics, they are playing their fun and romance. But they are advised not to mislead members of PDP.”

Their resignations won’t affect PDP – Chieftains

Two chieftains of the party in the state, Boniface Igwe and Emmanuel Ukah, who spoke on the development, said the resignation of six local government chairmen of the party and the other leaders will not affect Ebonyi PDP in any way. The party chieftains who hail from Ivo Local Government Area of the state, stated this during separate press briefings with journalists in Abakaliki. They noted that the party chairmen exercised the rights granted them by the constitution, which provides for freedom of association.

Igwe, a loyalist of the PDP governorship candidate in the last elections (Odii) maintained that the party is not losing any sleep following the resignation of the chairmen and other bigwigs of the party. According to him, the affected chairmen were known to have allegedly worked against the party’s interest during the 2023 elections hence their resignations did not come as a surprise to the party. “Well, I don’t think that the news is a surprise because the concerned chairmen were known not to have worked for our party during the last general election, and as such, we are not losing any sleep over this so- called resignation.

“They only confirmed what we already knew by formally tender- ing their resignations as party chairmen in their respective LGAs and the party has moved on. We are committed in the pursuit to recover through the courts, our stolen mandate freely given to the party by the Ebonyi electorate, who came out in large numbers to vote for Anyi Chuks as their governor. “So, this issue of resignation and planned defection to the ruling APC is a mere distraction but as a party, we will not fall for it; we are focused on reclaiming our mandate and it’s a commitment we owe our people,” Igwe said.

He described Odii as a selfless politician and leader, who used his resources to positively affect the lives of the citizens of the state in many ways. He explained that the show of support and solidarity dis- played by the people to the governorship candidate showed their belief in his pedigree and antecedence as a selfless leader. “As a private citizen, Odii has used his wealth and resources to lift many poor and downtrodden citizens of the state from poverty through economic empowerment.

Odii is a man who wants Ebonyi youths to live a good life; Odii through his foundation, Ebele-AnyiChuks Foundation, has empowered many youths, including women,” he added. Uka, who served as Campaign Director of AnyiChuks Campaign Council in Ivo LGA, also said the resignations of the six PDP LGA chairmen will not in any way affect the fortunes of the party in the state. He particularly noted that the resignation of Mr. Michael Chukwu, PDP chairman in Ivo and Hon, Makwe, who once represented Ohaozara/ Onicha/Ivo federal constituency will not affect the party in the area and Ebonyi in general.

He said: “Concerning the resignation and defection of Mr. Livinus Makwe from our party, it will not affect the party in Ivo and in Ebonyi. The reason is that their spirit is not in PDP only their flesh. So, they have succeeded by moving their flesh to where their spirits are and it doesn’t affect the progress of PDP nor will it affect the chances of the party in winning a free and fair election in the state. “It doesn’t affect us in any way from doing what we wish as a party to do. So, we wish them well wherever they find themselves, all we know is that PDP is a movement no one can stop.”

Uka further charged members of the party in Ivo and Ebonyi in general to remain steadfast and supportive of the party assuring that PDP would emerge victorious in the disputed governorship election pending in the Appeal Court.

We’ll welcome resigned PDP leaders, says APC

While the resigned PDP leaders are yet to join any party of their choice, the APC in the state has said that it will welcome all of them if they indicate interest to join the ruling party. The state chairman of APC, Chief Stanley Emegha, who disclosed this, told journalists that the party will receive former PDP and LP leaders with open arms if they decide to join the party. His words: “The obvious fact is that after politicking comes governance. We have concluded politicking; trying to drag which party will win greater positions and other positions. Finally, its APC because it is purely the people’s mandate.

“We need them because what the governor is doing is governance now. In his appointments, you can see that it went across board. He gave opposition parties some slots. The most important thing is that we want to develop the state. If it is well with the state, it is well for everybody. “We are no longer doing segregation. If they resign from their political groups and say they want to join APC, we will welcome them with all arms open. The important thing is that they have tried in litigations and it didn’t work because the hand of God is upon the APC. “The masses want APC and what they are seeing now is exactly what the governor promised during his campaign tour and he has started implementing them.

So, what are we struggling for? It is to bring up ideas and use them for the effective growth of the state. If they come to APC today, we will receive them. “A good politician cannot go to his or her house and sit down, you will still join another party because you still want your voice to be heard. So, resigning doesn’t mean that the former PDP members are going to sit at home. They will come up and the only possible place they can go and showcase their ideas because it is all about gathering ideas and intelligence and then implementing them, is the APC.”

Already, Governor Nwifuru had made overtures to Ogba to join the APC. The former senator established a private radio station in the state (Legacy 95.1FM), which started broadcast operations on May this year. The station was officially opened by Governor Nwifuru recently and he used the occasion to urge Ogba to join APC. “Our thinking, when we were coming here was that Senator Ogba will announce to us that he has joined our party, APC. When you see a good product, go for it. Ogba is a good product and as a leader of the party, I go for good products.

So, I want whoever that is very close to Ogba and is advising him not to join us, to have a rethink,” the governor said. While answering questions from journalists after the event, Ogba said the governor is lobbying him to join the APC, describing that as part of politics. “The governor is lobbying me to come to APC and that is part of politics. In politics, you lobby, in legislative duties, you lobby and he is also a legislator; eight years Speaker. So, you heard what I said. I told him that we are going to discuss,” Ogba stated.