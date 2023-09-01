Ebonyi PDP Berates LG Chair For Celebrating One Year Anniversary

The 13 Local Government area Chairmen in Ebonyi State have been heavily criticized by the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for celebrating their “one year” in office, claiming there was nothing to celebrate.

The PDP made this known on Friday while noting that none of the local council leaders had completed any notable projects in their communities to support the sizable monthly allocation they receive from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Speaking in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Chika Nwoba, in a meeting with journalists on Friday in Abakaliki. the party said that local government chairmen had not yet questioned him about the N2 billion ecological fund that was allegedly used to bribe judges at the Ebonyi Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

He insisted that the council chairmen will soon account to the people of Ebonyi for how they used their funds.

He said, “Don’t mind the said LG chairmen in Ebonyi State. They know they are unconstitutionally occupying the position they are not supposed to occupy, in the first place. Ebonyi people are watching them and soonest they will give an account of what they claim they did with the citizens’ monies.

“They are merely occupying the position against the law and soonest, they will vomit the people’s monies.”

He added, “What are they celebrating? What do they have to show to Ebonyians with the huge monthly allocation they have so far received? We are not cherishing them. We are not bothered about their wealth, because it’s the people’s patrimony. Soonest they will vomit it. I was thinking by now, they would show some shame and accept the fact they were sacked by the court.

“I’m also still waiting for them to debunk and challenge me on the N2 billion ecological fund across the 13 local government areas, they diverted.

“They pooled this amount together to bribe judges at the Ebonyi State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja thinking with that they will save their Oga, the governor. But they won’t succeed. We are watching them.”